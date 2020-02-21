Richard & Kim spoke with secretary of Newcastle Olympic FC, Con Gounis, who believes the club was cheated out of half a million dollars of Federal funding in the ‘sports rort’ scandal.
Newcastle Olympic caught up in ‘sports rort’
