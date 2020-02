Hunter police have charged a massage therapist with two counts of sexual touching, after a number of complaints were filed against him.

Two women, aged 24 and 32, told police they were touched inappropriately during separate massages at the man’s home-business in Maitland.

The alleged offences happened between 2019 and 2020.

Following investigations, the 62-year-old man was formally charged.

He’s been given strict conditional bail and will front court on March 11, 2020.

