Richard & Kim spoke with City of Newcastle Greens councilor, John Mackenize, about Council being told by the Local Government Minister to have its Coastal Management Plane ready by June 30. Dr Mackenzie believes they will not have adequate time to gather the critical expert reports they need. The Plan is too important to rush through. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/2HD-Interview-Dr-John-Mackenzie-.mp3