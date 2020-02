It’s “Political Talk” as Mark Latham joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – The Net zero emissions debate, Mark has some very interesting Coal Royalty Stats in the Hunter! And weighs in on the U.S Presidential Race, and the Education debate in NSW.

