Tech Talk Geoff Quattromani tells of Ultimate Ears “Hyperboom”

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Today marks the first day that if you’re caught using a mobile device through the randomly placed cameras, you will be fined and lose demerit points. Australia is seeing the first cinemas converted to house a 551 inch (14m) LED screen and remove projection thanks to new technology from Samsung. Geoff, was able to get hands on with the Huawei foldable phone. This one is different to the rest and not all of the reasons are good. Ultimate Ears has had excellent success in wireless speakers for years. Their latest is called the HyperBoom and will surely disrupt the neighbourhood. Geoff’s been testing a coffee machine from Jura which uses Artificial Intelligence and also works with your smartphone to make your coffee at the tap of a button, or by asking Siri.

“Click” Below to Listen to The Podcast:

“Click” Below to Visit Geoff Quattromani Website:

https://www.geoffquattromani.com/