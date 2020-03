A man has died following a motorbike crash at Mandalong overnight.

It’s understood the rider was travelling south on Mandalong Road around 6:15pm when he left the road and crashed into trees.

Sadly, the man in his 30s died at the scene.

He’s yet to be formally identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: NSW Police Force