A woman has been charged with murder following the alleged stabbing of a man at Raymond Terrace on the weekend.

Mid North Coast police tracked the 21-year-old woman down to a motel at North Haven yesterday where they arrested her.

She’s been refused bail and will front Port Macquarie Local Court today.

It comes after the body of a 27-year-old man was found in the middle of the road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It’s understood the pair were known to each other.

Image: Bigstock