A man has been charged with indecently assaulting a girl in the Hunter.

Police say the former foster carer abused the then nine-year-old who was in his care in 2017.

Officers arrested the 42-year-old at a Central Coast home two weeks ago and charged him with four counts of aggravated indecent assault and committing an act of indecency on a person under 16.

He’s been behind bars since.

The man will front Newcastle Local Court today.

Image: Maxpixel