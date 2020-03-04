Richard & Kim caught up with Tech Guide guru, Stephen Fenech, to find out how to stop using Google if you don’t agree with the terms of service, They also asked about the new Samsung Onyx LED Cinema screen and got Stephen’s opinion of the new NRL ad.
Featured, Richard and Kim
Stephen Fenech explains what ‘click acceptance’ is when you sign up online
