Mark Latham talks Toilet Paper Panic!

It’s “Political Watch” as Mark Latham joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – The Toilet Paper Panic, Australia’s Economic outlook Re Coronavirus, Education announcements in NSW, Health minister confirms Wyong Hospital will not accept $15 million coal company donation Nuclear debate and Mark Latham’s bill to lift bans!.

