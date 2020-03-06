Child Abuse Material Found in Holmesville

A Lake Macquarie man has been arrested and charged after he was allegedly found with child abuse material.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on George Street, Holmesville following reports the man was sharing the abuse material online.

Detectives found illegal material on his phone which was seized.

They’ve also seized computers and storage devices.

The 49-year-old has now been charged with one count of possessing child abuse material.

He’s been granted conditional bail and will front Toronto Local Court later this month.

