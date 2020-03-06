Two People Charged after Drugs and Firearms Found in Louth Park

Police have allegedly seized guns and drugs during a raid on a car at Louth Park yesterday morning.

Officers stopped the Holden Viva along Louth Park Road at around 2:15am believing it to be unregistered.

A search of the car allegedly turned up two pistols, a loaded rifle, a loaded shotgun, methylamphetamine, cannabis and prescription drugs.

The 30-year-old man driving the car has been charged with ten offences including supplying a prohibited drug.

His 23-year-old female passenger was charged with possessing an unauthorised pistol and possessing ammunition without a licence.

Both have been refused bail and will face Maitland Local Court today.

