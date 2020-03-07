Police Officer Injured in Wild Lake Mac House Party

Investigations are underway, after a police officer was injured while trying to break up an out of control house party at Eleebana last night.

At 10:15pm, officers were called to a property at Bridgewater Close and found over 100 people in the street.

The crowd started throwing glass bottles at them, and one officer suffered minor injuries.

A cop car was also damaged.

One man, a 21-year-old, was arrested for harassing a police dog and allegedly inciting the crowd to continue attacking police.

Officers are investigating the incident and would like any witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bigstock