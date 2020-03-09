Vodafone have Launched their 5G Network Geoff Quattromani discusses!

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss -Vodafone has launched their 5G network, Google released an update for their own flagship phone last week. Geoff’s been testing the latest smart device from Amazon, the Echo Show 8. Another video streaming service is set to launch in Australia, Britbox will be excellent for those who love shows from the UK BBC or ITV networks. And finally, we are coming up to that point in 2020 when the new models start to land on the shelves in stores.

