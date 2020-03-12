TIPPING 2020

The NRL Season is underway and here is the chance to join in the fun of Richard and Kim’s 2020 Footy Tipping Competition!

Each week, you will be asked to log on, select the teams you feel will win that round and the highest scorer each week will win a $60 voucher to enjoy lunch or dinner at the D Bar and Grill at Wallsend Diggers.

The overall winner of the competition at the end of the season will score a short escape to the beautiful Novotel Manly Pacific Hotel.

Start your tipping now by clicking here