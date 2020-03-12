Richard & Kim spoke with local vigneron, Brian McGuigan, about the decline in Hunter tourism as a result of the drought, bushfires and coronavirus. People are being urged to holiday locally to help save jobs.
Featured, Richard and Kim
Brian McGuigan on the need to support local tourism businesses
