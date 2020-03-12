Mark Latham talks about the Economic Stimulus Package

It’s “Political Talk” as Mark Latham joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Economic stimulus package, The Corona Virus spread and possibility of shutdown, NSW Labor MP in self-isolation but they tried to hide this fact, causing panic among parliament house staff as rumours spread, Latest figures on Energy costs, see my twitter and Facebook..

“Click” to Listen To The Podcast:

“Click” To Follow Mark Latham on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/RealMarkLatham?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor