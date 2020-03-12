The Spiegeltent is returning to Newcastle 26 March – 19 April 2020 and it’s going to be the hottest season yet!

The pop-up festival will feature performances and appearances from many artists including Kransky Sisters, Carlotta, Renee Geyer, Effie, Joel Creasey, Judith Lucy, Chopper and the brand-spanking-new champagne-cabaret Blanc de Blanc Encore!



Fresh from a record-breaking debut season at the Sydney Opera House,Blanc de Blanc Encore resurrects the hedonistic, champagne-soaked world of beautiful debauchery that you loved in Blanc de Blanc.



The sequel invites you to crack open the champagne and indulge your senses in a scintillating, steamy blend of breath-taking live jazz, beguiling burlesque, thrilling circus tricks, side-splitting comedy, astounding acrobatics and risqué humour.

Richard and Kim’s Ticket Window will open each weekday between 5:30am and 9am. If you get to air we will be sending you to one of the amazing shows at the Spiegeltent in 2020!

You will find The Spiegeltent at Civic Park .. Cnr Darby and King Streets Newcastle from 26 March – 19 April 2020.

