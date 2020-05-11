“Tech Talk” with Geoff Quattromani

After seven years Sonos have released a new soundbar that will replace the PlayBar. This is the Arc and it could make a great investment into your home. The next major Apple event “WWDC” is set for June 22nd and this time we are all invited. Google has added augmented reality to their search meaning you could google search for a tiger and then visualise it in your living room. Geoff tells Brent he has been testing a Subaru Forester and noticed a feature called Driver Monitoring System. It’s a huge safety bonus plus excellent convenience. Samsung have released a new tablet to the market which is really the most Android version of the iPad we’ve seen. Great value for money too!

