Maitland Man Charged with Child Procurement

Strike Force Trawler Detectives have charged a Maitland man with alleged child procurement offences.

Police began investigating the 36-year-old in March after he reportedly shared sexually explicit material and engaged in explicit conversations with them online, believing he was speaking with 13-year-old girl.

The man also reportedly arranged to meet the girl in person.

Police arrested him at Waratah Train Station yesterday morning before seizing a computer, phones and a hard drive from his home in a raid.

The man fronted Newcastle Court yesterday where he was refused bail, he’ll appear in court again today.

