Man Charged with Belmont Pursuit

A man’s been charged following an alleged pursuit at Belmont overnight.

Police began chasing the man’s vehicle along the Pacific Highway around 12:30am after he allegedly failed to stop.

They were forced to terminate the pursuit a short distance down the road at Belmont South due to the man’s dangerous driving.

He then abandoned the car on Ellen Street.

Officers called in the dog squad to track down the alleged offender, arresting him shortly after.

The 21-year-old has been charged with pursuit and domestic violence offences.

He’s been refused bail and will front Newcastle Local Court today.

Image: NSW Police Force