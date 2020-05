Mark chats with Brent on our relationship with China, the new unemployment numbers, NSW reopening pubs & clubs in limited way tomorrow, the retirement of Alan Jones and One Nation’s success in NSW parliament yesterday in lowering land tax and Council rates

Click below to listen to the podcast

Pt 1

Pt 2

Click below to Follow Mark Latham on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/RealMarkLatham?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor