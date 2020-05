It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – New Smart Phone from Alcatel – the 3L, Find your Keys if you lose them with a New Product. A New 4K 65″ LED LG TV.

https://www.geoffquattromani.com/