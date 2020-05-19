Third Man Charged over Raymond Terrace Shooting

Another man’s been charged following an alleged shooting at Raymond Terrace earlier this month.

Officers began investigating the incident after the occupants of a Benjamin Lee Drive home found a bullet lodged in an internal wall on the 2nd of May.

They arrested a 20-year-old man at Raymond Terrace Police Station yesterday afternoon and charged him with firing a firearm with disregard for public safety.

He’s been granted strict conditional bail and will appear in Raymond Terrace Local Court next month.

Two other men have already been charged over the incident.

Image: Maxpixel