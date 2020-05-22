Police Investigate Sandgate Armed Robbery

Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at a Sandgate service station this morning.

It’s believed two men entered the building on Maitland Road around 1:45am and threatened the 24-year-old man working behind the counter with a samurai sword and a baseball bat.

The pair stole cash and fled the scene on foot towards Mangrove Road.

Thankfully, the employee was not injured.

A crime scene has been established.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident is urged to contact Newcastle Police Station on 4929 0999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bigstock