Boy Allegedly Stabbed on Hunter Train

Police have charged a teenager following an alleged stabbing on a Hunter train last night.

Two 16-year-old boys were travelling between Beresfield and Maitland around 7:20pm when they got involved in an argument.

One of them reportedly produced a knife and stabbed the other in the abdomen.

The injured boy got off at Victoria Street where the train guard called authorities and locked the alleged offender in the carriage.

Police managed to arrested the boy at Maitland Train Station.

He’s been refused bail to front Broadmeadow Children’s Court today.

The other boy has been taken to the John Hunter Hospital where he’s in a stable condition following surgery.

Image: Abesty / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)