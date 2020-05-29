Disqualified Driver Charged over Lake Macquarie Pursuit

A man has been charged over an alleged pursuit through Newcastle and Lake Macquarie overnight.

It’s alleged the 27-year-old was driving an unregistered car through Windale around 8pm when police tried to stop him.

Instead, he reportedly led them on a chase through Cardiff, Wallsend, Garden Suburb and Glendale.

He eventually came to a stop on Minmi Road at Fletcher when the tyre deflated.

The man and his three passengers were all arrested.

The driver has been charged with multiple offences including driving while being disqualified; checks on his licence found he’d been banned from driving until 2064.

He’s been refused bail and will front court today.

The passengers are expected to be charged with other offences.

Image: NSW Police Force