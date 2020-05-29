KNIGHTS DRAW

The Newcastle Knights thrashed The Warriors (20) and West Tigers (42) in the first two rounds of season 2020, then the world closed down for Covid19.
Well footy fans, don the red and blue once again and show your support for the Mighty Knights.
The nib Newcastle Knights will continue to play their ‘home’ games out of Central Coast Stadium until round nine, with all games beyond that point yet to be allocated to venues.
ROUND 1 – SATURDAY 14TH MARCH
McDonald Jones Stadium
FULL TIME – KNIGHTS 20 – 0
ROUND 2 – SUNDAY 22ND MARCH
Leichhardt Oval
FULL TIME – KNIGHTS 42 – 24
2020 SEASON REBOOT – THURSDAY 28 MAY
ROUND 3 – SUNDAY 31ST MAY
Campbelltown Stadium
4:05pm
ROUND 4 – SUNDAY 7TH JUNE
Campbelltown Stadium
4:05pm
ROUND 5 – SATURDAY 13TH JUNE
Central Coast Stadium
5:30pm
ROUND 6 – THURSDAY 18TH JUNE
Central Coast Stadium
7:50pm
ROUND 7 – SATURDAY 27TH JUNE
Queensland Country Bank Stadium Townsville
3:00pm
ROUND 8 – SUNDAY 5TH JULY
Central Coast Stadium
4:05pm
ROUND 9 – SUNDAY 12TH JULY
Central Coast Stadium
4:05pm
ROUND 10 – SUNDAY 12TH JULY
Stadium TBC
5:30pm
ROUND 11 – SUNDAY 26TH JULY
Stadium TBC
2:00pm
ROUND 12 – SUNDAY 2ND AUGUST
Stadium TBC
4:05pm
ROUND 13 – SATURDAY 8TH AUGUST
Stadium TBC
5:30pm
ROUND 14 – SUNDAY 16TH AUGUST
Stadium TBC
6:30pm
ROUND 15 – SUNDAY 23RD AUGUST
Stadium TBC
4:05pm
ROUND 16 – SATURDAY 29TH AUGUST
Stadium TBC
3:00pm
ROUND 17 – FRIDAY 4TH SEPTEMBER
Stadium TBC
6:00pm
ROUND 18 – SATURDAY 12TH SEPTEMBER
Stadium TBC
7:35pm
ROUND 19 – SATURDAY 20TH SEPTEMBER
Stadium TBC
4:05pm
ROUND 20 – FRIDAY 25TH SEPTEMBER
Stadium TBC
6:00pm
State of Origin will enter new territory when the series is played for the first time over three consecutive Wednesday nights on November 4, 11 and 18. Venues are yet to be finalised.
Photos: Newcastle Knights | NRL