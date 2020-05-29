KNIGHTS DRAW

The Newcastle Knights thrashed The Warriors (20) and West Tigers (42) in the first two rounds of season 2020, then the world closed down for Covid19.

Well footy fans, don the red and blue once again and show your support for the Mighty Knights.

The nib Newcastle Knights will continue to play their ‘home’ games out of Central Coast Stadium until round nine, with all games beyond that point yet to be allocated to venues.

ROUND 1 – SATURDAY 14TH MARCH McDonald Jones Stadium FULL TIME – KNIGHTS 20 – 0 ROUND 2 – SUNDAY 22ND MARCH Leichhardt Oval FULL TIME – KNIGHTS 42 – 24 2020 SEASON REBOOT – THURSDAY 28 MAY ROUND 3 – SUNDAY 31ST MAY Campbelltown Stadium 4:05pm ROUND 4 – SUNDAY 7TH JUNE Campbelltown Stadium 4:05pm ROUND 5 – SATURDAY 13TH JUNE Central Coast Stadium 5:30pm ROUND 6 – THURSDAY 18TH JUNE Central Coast Stadium 7:50pm ROUND 7 – SATURDAY 27TH JUNE Queensland Country Bank Stadium Townsville 3:00pm ROUND 8 – SUNDAY 5TH JULY Central Coast Stadium 4:05pm ROUND 9 – SUNDAY 12TH JULY Central Coast Stadium 4:05pm ROUND 10 – SUNDAY 12TH JULY Stadium TBC 5:30pm ROUND 11 – SUNDAY 26TH JULY Stadium TBC 2:00pm ROUND 12 – SUNDAY 2ND AUGUST Stadium TBC 4:05pm ROUND 13 – SATURDAY 8TH AUGUST Stadium TBC 5:30pm ROUND 14 – SUNDAY 16TH AUGUST Stadium TBC 6:30pm ROUND 15 – SUNDAY 23RD AUGUST Stadium TBC 4:05pm ROUND 16 – SATURDAY 29TH AUGUST Stadium TBC 3:00pm ROUND 17 – FRIDAY 4TH SEPTEMBER Stadium TBC 6:00pm ROUND 18 – SATURDAY 12TH SEPTEMBER Stadium TBC 7:35pm ROUND 19 – SATURDAY 20TH SEPTEMBER Stadium TBC 4:05pm ROUND 20 – FRIDAY 25TH SEPTEMBER Stadium TBC 6:00pm

State of Origin will enter new territory when the series is played for the first time over three consecutive Wednesday nights on November 4, 11 and 18. Venues are yet to be finalised.

