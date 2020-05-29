general

KNIGHTS DRAW

The Newcastle Knights thrashed The Warriors (20) and West Tigers (42) in the first two rounds of season 2020, then the world closed down for Covid19.

Well footy fans, don the red and blue once again and show your support for the Mighty Knights.

The nib Newcastle Knights will continue to play their ‘home’ games out of Central Coast Stadium until round nine, with all games beyond that point yet to be allocated to venues.

ROUND 1 – SATURDAY 14TH MARCH

McDonald Jones Stadium

FULL TIME – KNIGHTS 20 – 0

ROUND 2 – SUNDAY 22ND MARCH

Leichhardt Oval

FULL TIME – KNIGHTS 42 – 24

2020 SEASON REBOOT – THURSDAY 28 MAY

ROUND 3 – SUNDAY 31ST MAY

Campbelltown Stadium

4:05pm

ROUND 4 – SUNDAY 7TH JUNE

Campbelltown Stadium

4:05pm

ROUND 5 – SATURDAY 13TH JUNE

Central Coast Stadium

5:30pm

ROUND 6 – THURSDAY 18TH JUNE

Central Coast Stadium

7:50pm

ROUND 7 – SATURDAY 27TH JUNE

Queensland Country Bank Stadium Townsville

3:00pm

ROUND 8 – SUNDAY 5TH JULY

Central Coast Stadium

4:05pm

ROUND 9 – SUNDAY 12TH JULY

Central Coast Stadium

4:05pm

ROUND 10 – SUNDAY 12TH JULY

Stadium TBC

5:30pm

ROUND 11 – SUNDAY 26TH JULY

Stadium TBC

2:00pm

ROUND 12 – SUNDAY 2ND AUGUST

Stadium TBC

4:05pm

ROUND 13 – SATURDAY 8TH AUGUST

Stadium TBC

5:30pm

ROUND 14 – SUNDAY 16TH AUGUST

Stadium TBC

6:30pm

ROUND 15 – SUNDAY 23RD AUGUST

Stadium TBC

4:05pm

ROUND 16 – SATURDAY 29TH AUGUST

Stadium TBC

3:00pm

ROUND 17 – FRIDAY 4TH SEPTEMBER

Stadium TBC

6:00pm

ROUND 18 – SATURDAY 12TH SEPTEMBER

Stadium TBC

7:35pm

ROUND 19 – SATURDAY 20TH SEPTEMBER

Stadium TBC

4:05pm

ROUND 20 – FRIDAY 25TH SEPTEMBER

Stadium TBC

6:00pm

 

State of Origin will enter new territory when the series is played for the first time over three consecutive Wednesday nights on November 4, 11 and 18. Venues are yet to be finalised.

Photos: Newcastle Knights | NRL

