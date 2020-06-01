Lake Mac Man Wins Big on Lotto!

It’s been a great start to the week for a Lake Macquarie man, who’s just found out he won half a million bucks in Saturday’s Lotto draw.

He was one of ten winning entries across the state to take home $502,546.

Speaking to the Lott, the man says it’s hard to believe his luck.

“I wasn’t expecting this news. I’m happy and very surprised. It’s incredible.”

When asked how he’s planning to spend his winnings, he said he would share some of the money with his family.

He’s also planning to buy a new push bike and go on a couple of holidays once travel restrictions are lifted.

The winning ticket was purchased at Charlestown Square.

Image: The Lott