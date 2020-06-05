Man Critical following Seahampton Crash

Police are investigating a crash on the Hunter Expressway overnight which has left a man in a critical condition.

It’s understood two cars collided at Seahampton around 8:30pm before hitting a dividing barrier.

A 79-year-old man was trapped in his car for some time– he’s since been taken to the John Hunter Hospital where he’s undergoing surgery.

The 30-year-old man behind the wheel of the other car has undergone mandatory testing.

A crime scene has been established.

Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: NSW Police Force