Belmont Home Raided following Threatening Messages

A Lake Macquarie man has been charged with allegedly making threatening messages online.

The Fixated Persons Investigation Unit began inquiries on Sunday after a 49-year-old man reported the messages.

Detectives searched a Belmont home around 3:30pm yesterday, where they allegedly found cannabis, medication without a prescription, two gel blasters and ammunition.

A 25-year-old man has since been charged with threatening to kill as well as weapons and drugs offences.

The man has been granted strict conditional bail and will front Belmont Local Court next month.