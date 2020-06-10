Boy Goes Missing at Heatherbrae

UPDATE 9:30am:

A teenager who went missing from Heatherbrae overnight has been found safe and well.

The 13-year-old autistic boy was last seen on the Pacific Highway around 9:15pm.

He was found after attending a school at the Blue Mountains this morning, he’s now in the care of relatives.

Police Rescue, PolAir, the dog squad and the SES had spent the night searching for him.

EARLIER:

Police are searching for a teenager missing in Heatherbrae.

The 13-year-old and his mother were travelling from the North Coast to the Blue Mountains last night when they stopped at a carpark on the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Masonite Road 8:30pm.

The teenager walked off around 9:15pm and failed to return, his mother reported him missing around 10:30pm.

There’s serious concerns for the boy as he’s autistic.

Police have failed to find him with the assistance of the dog squad.

Police Rescue, the SES and the Police Transport Command are all searching for the teenager, PolAir has also been called in but the inclement weather is hampering the search.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 180 centimetres tall with a thin build and blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a pink hooded jumper, black jacket, black pants and yellow shoes.

The boy was spotted walking on the Pacific Highway and is known to like public transport.

Anyone who knows where he is should contact 000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.