Police are investigating a public place shooting at Stockton last night, which was allegedly sparked by a road rage incident.

Officers were called to Fullerton Street just after 7pm, after a blue Mitsubishi ASX and a Toyota Hilux Utility got involved in a ‘driving incident.’

It’s understood the Mitsubishi driver then pulled a gun on the other driver, and fired.

The vehicle was last seen turning onto King Street.

Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.