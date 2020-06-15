Apple I-Phone 12 has no headphones – Geoff Quattromani explains

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss -How Many of us have a smart speaker but didn’t take it the next step with some smart lights or appliances. Laser has reduced prices on their smart home products making it the same price as “non smart” products. Amazon has added liquor to their online store in Australia. I’ve done some price comparisons with the local shops to see how they stack up. It looks like Apple will be removing the headphones from the box of the iPhone 12. Is something that would upset people or just another reason to buy the Apple AirPods anyway? The Sonos Arc is now on sale and Geoff has been testing it, is it a soundbar worth $1399? A security camera without proper lighting can be the difference in really capturing what happened at night or seeing a blurred black and white character. The Arlo Floodlight Camera is set to change that?

“Click” Below to Listen To The Podcast:

“Click” Below to Visit Geoff Quattromani’s Website:

https://www.geoffquattromani.com/