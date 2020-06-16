Toronto Woman Charged with Assaulting Police and Paramedic

A woman’s been charged with allegedly assaulting a police officer and a paramedic at Toronto yesterday morning.

The 23-year-old called an ambulance to her home around 5:30am for her child, but allegedly became aggressive after they got in and wanted to exit the vehicle.

It’s alleged she then bit a female paramedic on the arm and leg, prompting paramedics to pull over.

Police were called to the scene, the woman also allegedly bit one of the officers.

Both the woman and the child were taken to the John Hunter Hospital.

The 23-year-old was released into police custody yesterday afternoon and was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, assaulting a police officer, hindering an ambulance officer and resisting arrest.

She’s been granted conditional bail and will front Toronto Local Court in September.

Her child remains in the care of John Hunter Hospital staff.

Image: NSW Ambulance