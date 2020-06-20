Body Found Inside Metford Home

An investigation is underway, after police discovered the body of a young woman inside a home at Metford this morning.

Officers were called to a property on Galway Crescent just before 1:30am, where they spoke to a 20-year-old man outside.

They then searched the house and found the body of an 18-year-old woman inside.

She’s yet to be formally identified.

The man was arrested at the scene, and a crime scene has now been established.

Police believe the pair are known to each other and they’re treating the death as suspicious.

