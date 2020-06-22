Geoff Quattromani talks Aussie Cyber attacks!

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss -Some of the biggest news from last week was a warning from PM Scott Morrison that Australia is under a higher level of cyber attacks. What does it mean and what can we do to stay safe? Geoff has been testing the latest from Amazon, the Echo Auto. It adds Alexa to your car! Adobe has released a free app for smartphones which improves your photography with ease. It could… or should, replace your standard camera app. Apple’s major software event is being held this week, it is mainly focused on developers but rumours are strong about what we could see in 2020.

