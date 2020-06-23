Second Man Charged with Telarah Police Assault

A second man’s been charged with the alleged assault of three police officers at Telarah on Sunday night.

Police pulled a hatchback over on Trevor Street around 8:40pm over concerns about dangerous driving, however two men allegedly got out of the car and approached the officers.

The driver reportedly pushed an officer while the passenger stepped between them, before the driver then allegedly punched the officer.

Both men allegedly fled the scene.

Police arrested the driver a short time afterwards, he reportedly punched an officer in the face in the process.

He has since been refused bail in Maitland Local Court.

Officers arrested the passenger at a home on Ada Street, Telarah around 3pm yesterday.

He’s been refused bail and is set to come before Maitland Local Court today.

Image: Maxpixel