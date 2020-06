Richard & Kim spoke with Federal Member for Paterson, Meryl Swanson, about the virtual Town Hall meeting she is hosting tomorrow morning to discuss how to kickstart the Paterson economy after the pandemic. Details on how you can register for the virtual meeting are available at merylswanson.com.au or ring her office on 4983 2401. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/2HD-Interview-Meryl-Swanson-.mp3