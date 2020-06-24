Police Officer Threatened at Hamilton South

A man’s been charged after he allegedly threatened police in Hamilton South yesterday.
Police were informed of a possible brawl on Fowler Street by a member of public just after 2pm.
When they arrived on scene, a 28-year-old man approached the driver’s side window and allegedly raised a large knife at the senior constable.
The officer’s partner asked the man to drop the weapon; he was then arrested.
A second man has also been charged over the incident.
Both men will front Newcastle Local Court today.
Image: Bigstock