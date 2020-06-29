NASA develops a necklace to counter Corona Virus Geoff Quattromani explains

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Businesses calling you might be required to mention the purpose of their call (before your phone even rings!) as part of a new update to the Google Phone app. We discussed the Apple news last week but things that weren’t spoken about at the event include a huge range of new accessibility features that will benefit those with hearing or vision impairment. I’ve been testing them. Last week Brent asked about a gadget to open garage door’s remotely, Geoff has found one that even supports Apple HomeKit and can be retrofitted to your existing garage controller. NASA has developed a necklace to help combat corona virus by vibrating whenever you’re close to touching your face.

