Two Men Stabbed in Hawks Nest Home Invasion

Police are appealing for information after two men were reportedly stabbed during a home invasion at Hawks Nest last night.

Three men approached a Booner Street home around 10:30pm, a 78-year-old man answered the door.

The offenders allegedly pushed past him, assaulted him and stabbed him in the abdomen.

They then went upstairs and reportedly began assaulting a 53-year-old man, stabbing him eight times in the back and neck as he tried to flee.

The trio also reportedly stole a purse and car keys from a 40-year-old woman before fleeing the scene on foot.

The younger man was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital while the older man was transported there by road ambulance.

Both men are in a stable condition.

A crime scene has been established at the home.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

