Strike Force detectives have arrested a Kurri Kurri man, and charged him with grooming a child online.

They started investigating the 47-year-old back in May, after he allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conversations with them online.

Police allege that the man thought he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl.

They arrested him at a caravan park in Singleton this morning.

He’s been refused bail and will front Newcastle Court today.

Image: Maxpixel