Man Charged after Muswellbrook Stabbing

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has airlifted a man to the John Hunter Hospital after he was allegedly stabbed at Muswellbrook this morning

Police say a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were at a home on Wollombi Road around 12:30am when a 48-year-old man and teenager visited.

It’s alleged the older man became aggressive towards the younger man and a struggle broke out, resulting in the man in his 40s being stabbed in the shoulder and abdomen.

He’s in a stable condition.

The younger man was taken to Muswellbrook Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

He was released into police custody and has since been charged with breaching an AVO and breaching bail.

The man will front Muswellbrook Local Court today.

Image: Westpac Rescue Helicopter