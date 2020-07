Police are investigating the death of a man at Cessnock yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to a rubbish tip on Old Maitland Road around 5pm where they found an injured man.

The 54-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are underway.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bigstock