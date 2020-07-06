Dinosaur’s in Geoff Quattromani’s Backyard?

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – How Geoff’s had dinosaurs in the backyard and even in the lounge room as Google adds augmented reality to dinosaur search. The iPhone 12 might be in the thinnest box ever, as rumours suggest it won’t ship with a charger or headphones. Is this greedy or green? Telstra plans are set to rise while also adding data. Geoff ask’s, when was the last time we considered a change to our mobile carrier and do you know how easy it is to switch? Last week Geoff attended a virtual launch of the latest from Samsung. It could be your third appliance in the laundry if you care about your clothes enough.

