Global Directions Dr Keith Suter joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – U.S President Donald Trump used an “Independence Day” Speech to say he will stand up against “The Left” and also Keith talks about the claims against Jeffery Epstein’s former lover Ghislane Maxwell facing life in-prison for recruiting & grooming under age girls!.

