MP Kate Washington calls for immediate reduction of speed limit on Cabbage Tree Rd

Richard & Kim spoke with Member for Port Stephens, Kate Washington, about the calls to lower the speed limit on a notorious stretch of road between Tomago and Williamtown following a spate of serious accidents and deaths. Residents have been campaigning to have the speed limit dropped from 90km/h to 80km/h because they fear there will be more deaths. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/2HD-Interview-kate-Washington-.mp3