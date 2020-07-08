Featured, Richard and Kim

MP Kate Washington calls for immediate reduction of speed limit on Cabbage Tree Rd

Richard & Kim spoke with Member for Port Stephens, Kate Washington, about the calls to lower the speed limit on a notorious stretch of road between Tomago and Williamtown following a spate of serious accidents and deaths. Residents have been campaigning to have the speed limit dropped from 90km/h to 80km/h because they fear there will be more deaths.

