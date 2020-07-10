Richard & Kim spoke with Federal Labor Member for Shortland, Pat Conroy, about the thousands of Hunter workers set to lose the Federal Government’s JobKeeper payments when they expire at the end of September.
MP Pat Conroy explains why JobKeeper should continue past September
