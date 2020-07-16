Man with Hunter Links Wanted

Police are searching for a man with links to the Hunter who’s accused of breaching his reporting obligations.

41-year-old Fakatou Lokuvalu Heitonga is wanted for failing to comply with obligations as a registrable person on the Child Protection Register.

He was last seen in Mayfield in March 2018, he also has family living there.

Investigations have so far been unable to locate him.

Mr Heitonga is described as being of Pacific Islander appearance, around 170cm tall with a medium build and shaved black hair.

He has as previously worked in the Thornton and Chester Hill areas.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.